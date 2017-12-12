Protest against sugar millers: Police arrest 15 growers

—File Photo

KARACHI: At least 15 sugarcane farmers protesting against the Sindh government were arrested by police when they tried to march to the Bilawal House here on Monday.

The protesters gathered at Bilawal Chowrangi and attempted to march to the Bilawal House. However, the police used force to disperse them.

More than 15 protestors managed to reach the Bilawal House, but the police arrested and shifted to police station.

The sugarcane were protesting against the sugar millers who have not as yet stated crushing process.

The protesters alleged that sugar millers were offer them rate of Rs140 per 40kg instead of government’s fixed prices of Rs182 per 40kg.—PPI