Protection of human rights vital for civilized society

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that protection of human rights for all is a prerequisite for a civilized and progressive society.

He expressed these views in his message on International Human Rights Day.

The Speaker said that Constitution of Pakistan guarantees protection of life and liberty of every citizen regardless of religion, race, creed or colour.

He said Islam establishes the concept of equality for all human beings free of any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, colour, sex, race and religion.—PPI