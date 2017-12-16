PR increases its revenue from Rs18b to Rs40b

—File Photo

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that steps taken to improve Pakistan Railways and increased revenue of the department from eighteen billion rupees to forty billion rupees in the last financial year.

Talking to media in Karachi on Saturday, he expressed the hope that the revenue of the department will be over fifty billion rupees at the end of current financial year on 30th June 2018.

The Railways Minister said that work is being carried out on Main Line-1 project that will modernize the railway and pave the way for fast track trains to be run on the line.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that we are also working on Karachi Circular Railway which is on right track.