PPP will rescue PML-N govt again, says Zardari

-File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said his party will not make any efforts in future to save the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif emptied the national coffers.

While addressing the rally organised at the capital’s Parade ground to commemorate the party’s golden jubilee, Zardari said that the future will depend on public’s vote. Earlier, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Islamabad’s Parade Ground along with his father Zardari to commemorate the party’s golden jubilee.

The preparations for the rally were completed earlier after which supporters began amassing at the venue. On December 4, Bilawal had announced the party’s plans to hold a rally in Islamabad in honour of the party’s golden jubilee celebrations.— PPI