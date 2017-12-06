PPP to form next government in centre, provinces: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said that his party would form the next government in centre and provinces.

The party public gathering in Islamabad proved that the party was major political force in the country, he said this while talking to a delegation of PPP- KPK led by Humayun Khan.

“PPP is a party of every strata of the society which believes in emancipating the down trodden population of Pakistan and for this reason whenever party comes to power it creates employment opportunities for youth.”

He said that the PPPP believed in the saying of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that political heaven was under the feet of the people.— APP