—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Musluim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has urged all political parties, media and the state institutions to join hands to end the politics of sit-ins.

Addressing a press conference in Taxila, he said the chapter of sit-ins must be closed in order to put the country on the track of progress and development.

He said democracy is in danger because of the politics of sit-ins.—PPI