PM’s special message on 3rd anniversary of APS tragedy

—Photo by The Nation

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the nation to make a pledge to build a democratic society with zero tolerance for violence and extremism in name of religion, sect, ethnicity or race.

In his message on the third anniversary of the tragedy of Army Public School Peshawar, Saturday (December 16), he said the day will be remembered as black day in country’s history when barbaric elements targeted the innocent children of the Army Public School.

The Prime Minister said Pakistani nation has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism, more than any other nation in the world.

He said the Army Public School tragedy has led to the historic national unity and promoted the nation to make a firm resolve for unanimously launching a decisive action against terrorists.

He said the valiant security forces of Pakistan defeated the terrorists under the National Action Plan and broke their back consequent to their tireless efforts.

The blood of the innocent people has come to fruition making the Pakistani nation the only nation across the world that has defeated the terrorists.

The prime minister said whole of the Pakistani nation pays tribute to its innocent martyrs, Pakistan Army, police and security forces and make a pledge to take this struggle to its logical end.