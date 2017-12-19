PMLN to launch movement for rule of law, supremacy of constitution: Nawaz Sharif

—Photo source: Express Tribune

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said his party will launch a movement and reach out to the people to ensure rule of law and supremacy of the constitution in the country.

Talking to mediamen after hearing of his case in the Accountability Court here, he said, “We will take our struggle for justice to its logical conclusion. People are not senseless and will not accept wrong decisions.”

“Neither we nor our party will accept wrong decisions. We will reach out to the public and will launch a movement for justice.”

He said he as prime minister was removed in seconds while Imran Khan himself admitted that the offshore company was his asset but he was not disqualified.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan was created in 1947 for the rule of law and Constitution.

Only rule of law would be followed in the country and nothing else, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said double standards and injustice should not continue and his party would stand against this behavior.—APP