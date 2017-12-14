PML-N to kick start its election campaign next month: Khawaja Asif

.— File photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday said that the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would start its election campaign next month.

The present government would complete its constitutional tenure and the next elections would be held in time, he said while talking to media.

Asif said the PML-N was fully satisfied with performance of the present government, adding the government had overcome the problem of power and gas loadsheddings.

“We will come into power again after 2018 general elections, ” he said.

Talking about reforms in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), he said that the matter would be resolved within ten days.— APP