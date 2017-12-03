‘PML-N struggling for supremacy of Constitution’

—File Photo

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the PML-N is struggling for the supremacy of the constitution in the country.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Zaeem Qadri in Lahore on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah said that all Ulema and Mashaikh are respectable for him so all matter should be resolved through dialogue. Rana Sanaullah said decision regarding his resignation will be made by his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.—Radio Pakistan