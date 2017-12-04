PM, US Sec Defense discuss regional security situation

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of Defense James Mattis called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in Islamabad on Monday and discussed different aspects of Pak-US relations especially the regional security situation.

Minister for Defense Khurram Dastgir, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua, DG ISI Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar and senior officials were present on the occasion.

US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale also attended the meeting.—Radio Pakistan