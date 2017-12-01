Pemra directs Sindhi TV channels to refrain from projecting Sindhis as miscreants

-File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in an advice on Thursday asked all Sindhi TV channels not to portray Sindhi community as extremists and miscreants.

The regulator has also advised the licensees to comply with Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015 and refrain from promoting such themes and subjects as show violence and arms in Sindhi dramas.

In these dramas, Sindhis are being projected as extremists and miscreants in sheer disgrace to the social and cultural values of the province. Besides, airing of such content is also in violation of several clauses of Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

The public has expressed grave concern over the theme and topic of these dramas and complainants have claimed that Sindhis as a community are peace-loving people, whereas, the content that is being generated on TV channels is tarnishing this image, said a press release.

“All Sindhi channels are therefore advised to give due consideration to the apprehensions of the viewers and review theme of their dramas as well as their programmes, keeping in view the provisions of Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015 and social cultural values of the society”.—APP