PCB clarifies reports on ICC cricket structures

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday clarified some reports in the media regarding the ongoing meetings on the new proposed ICC International Cricket Structures and the effect of these on the ICC Future Tours Programme with specific reference to Pakistan v India Series.

“Since the onset of these discussions, PCB has reiterated its position on bilateral series vs India. Our position is that PCB’s agreement to the revised structures for international cricket is subject to the condition that PCB has a valid agreement to play bilateral matches with India and India vs Pakistan matches would be included in the FTP. This continues to be our position”, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

He said the PCB has also informed the ICC that it has initiated a dispute resolution process against the BCCI under the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee Terms of Reference.

Further to that the PCB’s claim is based on an existing agreement with the BCCI which contemplates that India will tour Pakistan in December 2019, August 2020 and Nov – Dec 2022 and Pakistan will tour India in Nov – Dec 2021.

“Under the prevailing circumstances, it is PCB’s position that if the Dispute Resolution Committee decides the dispute in PCB’s favour then any FTP will need to be adjusted to reflect the decision.

Any agreement of the PCB to any new FTP structure will therefore be without prejudice to its existing claims against BCCI and will be subject to the outcome of the ICC dispute resolution process”, he added.—APP