-File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that patriotic Baloch people continue to reintegrate voluntarily with mainstream society rejecting foreign sponsored terrorism in Balochistan.

In a statement, he said self-realization by misled Balochs reflects success of the relentless efforts of civil-military leadership towards Khushal Balochistan.—PPI