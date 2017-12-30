Qadri’s APC gives Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah 7 days to resign

-File Photo

LAHORE: Dr Tahir ul Qadri led All Parties Conference on Saturday unanimously decided to give Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah seven days to resign over their alleged role in Model Town incident.

Lahore became the epicenter of national politics today as all the major stake holders of Pakistani politics attended the APC called by Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

While addressing a press conference before the APC, Dr Qadri accused ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for introducing the ‘bribery’ culture to buy the loyalties of lawmakers and making his own political ’empire’.

Sharif along with his family is seeking safe haven in Saudi Arab, alleged Dr Qadri while refereeing to the recent visit of Sharifs to the Kingdom.

Getting back to the Model town incident, he asserted upon his demand of seeking the resignation from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanuallah after Pakistan Peoples Party’s Asif Ali Zardari assured him full support. The demand of resignation came in after the release of the Model Town inquiry report prepared by Justice Baqir Najfi commission.

Qadri while thanking all the participants stated that, all the 40 parties have attended this conference for one thing only and that is to stand against oppression.

Warning the government, Qadri said that they have the option to protest, conduct sit-ins or take other measures which are deemed necessary if justice is not served to the victims’ family.