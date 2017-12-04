Parchi’s trailer is out and it looks promising

Web Desk: Pakistani upcoming film Parchi’s trailer has been out for the public and the movie is all set to be released on January.

Movie’s trailer reveals that the flick is full of action, comedy and dance. The major part of trailer revolves around stunning actress Hareem Farooq who appear in a gangster’s look. Other casts includes Ali Rehman, Usman Mukhtar, Ahmed Ali Akhbar and Shafqat Khan.

The film will highlight the Parchi system in Pakistan. According to the producer of the movie Imran Raza Kazmi, “Our vision was to make a movie on a unique concept that has all the essential elements in it. Parchi has comedy, action, music and a pinch of romance which makes it a complete package,”

“After receiving such an overwhelming response to the trailer, I can’t wait for the audiences to see the movie. I have done a very different character in this movie and I loving the feedback so far,” said Hareem.

One who have not watched the trailer yet can watch it here.

The movie is directed by Azfar Jafri and story has been written by Shafqat Khan. And it is scheduled to be released on January 5, 2018.