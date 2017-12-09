Pakistan’s Saniha bags powerlifting gold in international competition

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani female powerlifter Saniha Ghafoor secured four gold medals in 57-kilogramme category during the Oceania Pacific Powerlifting Championship Saturday morning.

Saniha won four medals in the 57kg category for squat, bench press, deadlift, and total weight, private news channel reported.

Pakistani female powerlifter lifts expectations. The powerlifter lifted an aggregate weight of 280kg; 115kg during squat, 55kg during bench press, 110kg during deadlift.

The event is being held in Park Avenue Convention Centre in Singapore.

Other Pakistani powerlifters competing in the event include Sybil Sohail (47kg), Twinkle Sohail (72kg), Rabbia Razzaq (84kg), Muhammad Ahmad Khan (105kg), Syed Nadeem Hashmi (105kg), Mahmood Heera (120kg) and manager Mohammad Rashed Mallik.

The Oceania Pacific Powerlifting Championship is being held in Singapore till December 10 (Sunday). The event started on December 7.

In 2015, Twinkle Sohail won the gold medal in the Asian Bench-Press Powerlifting Championship, which was held in Muscat, Oman.-APP