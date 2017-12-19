Pakistan’s credit rating significantly improved: ADB

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank has assured to continue providing financial assistance and technical expertise to Pakistan in all areas including energy and gas sectors.

The assurance was reiterated by the country director of the Bank Xiaohong Yang who called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

She appreciated Pakistan’s progress towards overcoming energy deficit by producing surplus generation and also noted robust economic growth which she projected to reach five point eight percent during the next financial year.

She also lauded enhanced revenue generation and structure reforms undertaken by the government.

Xiaohong Yang said marked improvement in power sector has not only brought relief to domestic consumers but also leading to growth in large scale manufacturing.

She also acknowledged improvement in credit rating of Pakistan during the recent years due to which investors are showing keen interest to take benefit of the existing opportunities in the country.

Prime Minister on this occasion thanked ADB for continued support to infrastructure projects and expressed optimism that relationship will grow further as Pakistan enters high economic growth.—Radio Pakistan