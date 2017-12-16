Pakistani wrestlers bag six bronze medals in Commonwealth Championship

.— File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani wrestlers secured six bronze medals in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship 2017.

According to private news channel, the wrestlers bagged bronze medals in their respective categories of the Greco-Roman wrestling competition.

Bilal bagged bronze in 60 kilogramme category, Abdul Wahab in 63kg, Mudasser in 67kg, Ghulam Ghaus in 72kg, Ameer Ahmed in 87kg, and Ahmed Butt in 130kg.

On the other hand, Abdul Rehman secured fourth position in the 77kg category, while Tayyab Raza secured fifth position in 97kg.

The three-day event, which is being held at Carnival City Big Top Arena in Brakpan, South Africa, will conclude on December 17.

Countries such as Canada, United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Wales, Australia, New Zealand, and Nigeria are competing in the wrestling championship.— APP