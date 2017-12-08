Pakistani child boxer bagged two international gold medals

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: A talented child boxer Malaika Zahid from Quetta has bagged two gold medals in international tournaments in her brief career that has spanned only two years so far.

A private news channel reported that Malaika is earning quite a reputation for performing well on the international stage.

Every single day Malaika cycles her way to Ayub Stadium where she undergoes a hectic training session with her coaches.

“She is the only boxer in the club that has bagged two gold medals in Mini Olympics Games and other boxing events,” said her coach Syed Asif Shah.

Her coaches are of the opinion that if the government’s patronage is secured, Malaika has all the talent one requires to become an impressive international boxer.—APP