Pakistan women rally against Trump’s move on Jerusalem

.— File photo

KARACHI: Sporadic protests spearheaded by religious political parties continued across Pakistan on Saturday in response to the United States decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Hundreds of women belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami held a demonstration in Karachi.

The protesters held banners which criticised the United States decision and claimed that Al-Quds – the Arabic name for the city of Jerusalem – would always be Islamic.

Siraj-ul-Haq, the chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami, addressed the protesters and demanded the diplomatic boycott of the United States.

Haq said “we demand the complete social boycott of the United States if it does not take back its decision (to recognise Jerusalem at the capital of Israel). We demand a ban on the selling of American goods and the closure of American embassies and consulates in Pakistan. For us, there is nothing more sacred than the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”— AP