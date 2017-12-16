Pakistan witnesses exceptional growth in petroleum sector

—File Photo

Pakistan has witnessed exceptional growth in petroleum sector during the past four years of the PML-N government.

Official sources told APP that oil and gas exploration activities registered increase by eighty percent with forty percent success rate.

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production companies drilled over one hundred and seventy-nine exploratory and one hundred and ninety-four appraisal wells resulting in one hundred and one new discoveries during the past four years, which is eighty percent higher than the finds made during same period of the previous government.

The sources said the government encouraged oil and gas Exploration and Production companies by providing them maximum incentives to step up exploration activities in potential areas across the country.