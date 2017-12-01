Pakistan will not allow militancy on its soil: PM

—File Photo

SOCHI, Russia: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistan will not allow any kind of militancy on its soil and is fully committed to eliminating terrorism.

He was addressing Shanghai Cooperation Organization heads of government meeting in Russian city of Sochi on Friday.

He was addressing Shanghai Cooperation Organization heads of government meeting in Russian city of Sochi on Friday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Pakistan desires early return of peace and stability to Afghanistan.

He said trade and economic cooperation holds the key for long term stability, progress, and prosperity.The Prime Minister said SCO holds tremendous potential for connectivity, trade, and economic development.

He said Pakistan looks forward to bringing forth vitality to this vibrant organization. He said Pakistan offers SCO countries enormous opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Prime Minister urged the SCO countries to enhance connectivity, developing multilateral trading systems, harmonizing laws and trade facilitation. The Prime Minister also congratulated India for becoming full member of the SCO.—Radio Pakistan