Pakistan supports all initiatives on Afghan issue

—File photo

ISLAMABAD: The seventh ministerial conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process on Afghanistan was held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Friday.

Addressing the conference, Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif reiterated Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan is committed to supporting all initiatives to address the Afghan issue. He said peace and stability in Afghanistan are important for the whole region.

The Istanbul Process aims to reinforce regional cooperation and solidarity to support Afghanistan in every field.—Radio Pakistan