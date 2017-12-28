Pakistan strongly condemns Kabul terror attack

.— AFP file photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Kabul in which more than 40 people were killed and dozens wounded.

“We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in this dreadful terrorist attack and convey our deepest condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reiterating its strong condemnation of terrorism in all form and manifestations, the statement added Pakistan expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.

“We believe that concerted efforts by state and close cooperation among them, are needed for eliminating the scourge of terrorism.”— APP