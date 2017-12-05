Pakistan squad announced for ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018

File Photo

ISLAMABAD:The Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 has been announced.

The Junior Selection Committee headed by Basit Ali, has selected a 15-member squad and four reserve players for the mega tournament.

The U-19 team will feature in a three-match ODI series against Australia on December 27, 29 and 31, 2017 and later will travel to New Zealand to play two ODI matches on January 3 and January 5, 2018.

The team will then feature in the ICC U-19 World Cup starting from January 13, 2018 in New Zealand.

The training camp for the U-19 team will be set up at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore from December 7 to December 20, 2017. The team will depart for Australia on December 21, 2017-PPI