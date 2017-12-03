Pakistan, Russia sign protocol to enhance cooperation

.— File photo

MOSCOW: Pakistan and Russia have signed the protocol to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields including investment in energy sector.

The protocol was signed at the 5th Pak-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting in Moscow.

Speaking to media after the signing ceremony, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir said both sides have accelerated ongoing negotiations on numerous energy sector investments by Russia into Pakistan.

He said we have also added new subjects in the dialogue such as trade liberalization, increasing number of Pakistani students to Russia, banking, customs cooperation, and visa facilitation