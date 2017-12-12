Pakistan ready for 5G tech: Ahsan lqbal

—File photo

KARACHI: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said Pakistan was ready for 5G technology as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was taking wide ranging measures to pull country towards an overall digitalisation regime.

The government was committed to promote technology induced development across the country and it was in that very spirit that 5G technology would be readily available to the people soon, he said while addressing a seminar on “China Pakistan Economic Corridor Business Opportunities”.

The seminar was organized by the Federal Ministry of Planning and Development, which was addressed by professionals from different fields, including science and technology, business and media.

Mentioning that the present era was an era of knowledge and technology, the minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was in accordance with the government’s vision of technology induced development.

He said the government through an efficient strategy had been able to overcome security problems and energy shortage and now the country was moving fast on its way towards progress and prosperity.

Ahsan said political stability and continuity of policies would soon turn Pakistan into a global hub of economic, financial and commercial activities.

The minister said keeping in view the developments taking place around the world as well as in the neighbouring countries, the PML-N government as a policy had launched series of infrastructure development schemes so as to raise the living standards of the people.

“Power generation projects coupled with improved communication and transportation schemes initiated during past four years are registered to be making the needed difference in the national economy as well as in the lives of the people,” he added.— APP