Jailed Indian spy meets his wife, mother

Image courtesy Dr Mohammad Faisal , Foreign Office spokesman.

ISLAMABAD: The meeting between Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother and wife has concluded at the Foreign Office Islamabad.

The mother and wife of the Indian spy will leave Pakistan on Monday.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement has said that Pakistan has permitted the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The spokesperson said that we have honored our commitment.

A large number of media persons belonging to national and the international media was also present on the occasion.

Strict security arrangements have been made in the Red Zone particularly around the Foreign Office.