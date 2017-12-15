Pakistan never sends troops to fight against any Muslim country, Senate told

— File photo

Senators have urged the government to take the Parliament into confidence regarding Pakistan’s participation in the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.

They were participating in the discussion on the admitted adjournment motion moved by Sherry Rehman regarding the key commitments made by the Federal Government to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition without talking the Parliament into confidence.

The members said that Parliament should be taken on board regarding terms of reference of Pakistan engagement in the alliance. They said Pakistan should pursue its own national interest rather than fighting war of others.

They called for making Pakistan economically stable and stronger without which any independent foreign policy can be ensured.

Senators that mandate of the Pakistan’s engagement in the Islamic military alliance should have been debated in the parliament. They said that every decision should be made through collective wisdom.

Members belonging to treasury benches stressed the need that all Muslim countries should stand united to fight terrorism collectively. They said every Muslim country should join the Islamic Military Alliance. They said that terrorism should not be bracketed with Islam or any particular region.

They said that the government will certainly take the House into confidence when TORs of this alliance are finalized. They said Pakistan will never send its troops to fight against any Muslim country.

The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 3 p.m.