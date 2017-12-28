Pakistan frees 145 Indian nationals arrested for illegal fishing

۔ — AFP file photo

Pakistan has released 145 Indian fishermen who were arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in Pakistan’s territorial waters, according to authorities.

The fishermen boarded a train believed to be heading to Lahore on Thursday.

From there, they were expected to cross the Wagah border into India.

Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation, a Pakistani social welfare programme, said another group of Indian fishermen was expected to be released in the next few days.

“We are very happy that Pakistan has released these Indian fishermen. Another batch of Indian fishermen will be released in the next few days. I would also appeal to India to release Pakistani fishermen. I also implore both governments not to hold these poor fishermen in prison for such long periods.”

Indian fisherman Kanji Lagar said “I was in Pakistan for 10 to 11 months. I am very happy that the Pakistani government has decided to release us. I am very grateful to them. I will now return home and be reunited with my family. My wife and children will also be very happy.”

India and Pakistan frequently arrest and imprison fishermen from the other country for what they claim is illegal fishing.

Hundreds of fishermen are still languishing in prisons in both countries.— AP