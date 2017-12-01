Pakistan expresses concern over ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed grave concern at reports of the second ballistic missile attack on the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan strongly condemns the attack and commends the timely action by Saudi forces to destroy the missile preventing any loss of lives.

He reiterated Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Saudi Kingdom.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan voices its condemnation of any threats aimed at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said Pakistan demands anti government forces in Yemen to desist from attacks against the Kingdom.—Radio Pakistan