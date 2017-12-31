Pakistan committed to peaceful South Asian region: Ayaz Sadiq

—Photo by dailymailnews

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed the hope the New Year will usher in a new era of sustained economic growth and consolidation of democracy in the country.

In his felicitation message to the nation on the eve of New Year, he said as a nation we will continue our march towards peace and prosperity.

The Speaker reiterated the resolve of the Government to an inclusive democracy dedicated to the uplift of the masses and streamlining of the marginalized strata of the society.

He said the country is set to overcome the mounting challenges like terrorism. He paid rich tributes to the services of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the defense, integrity and security of the country.

He underlined the need for promoting religious harmony and interfaith dialogue to pursue the ideals of equal development and mutual coexistence as central element for a pluralistic society.

The Speaker pointed out Pakistan is committed to a peaceful South Asian region and will continue to cooperate with other regional players in this regard.—PPI