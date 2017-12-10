Pakistan, China hold joint naval drills in Shanghai

—File Photo

SHANGHAI:Pakistani and Chinese Navy have held bilateral 5th PN-PLA(N) exercise in Chinese waters off Shanghai.

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF (FFG-253) and frontline warships of PLA(N) along with air and subsurface assets participated in the exercise and carried out joint drills and naval maneuvers.

Its aim was to develop interoperability between the two naval forces.

In addition, marines teams of both PN and PLA(N) also held joint training and tactical drills.

The exercise will help in developing combined response by PN and PLA (N) in the face of conventional as well as asymmetric threat to maritime interests of both countries.—Radio Pakistan