Pakistan arrests 43 Indian fishermen off the Pakistan coast

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA) arrested 43 Indian fishermen along with their seven boats from the Arabian Sea for violating its territorial waters, a Pakistani police officer said on Thursday.

The fishermen were brought to Karachi and handed over to the police.

Anwar Khan, a police officer at Dock Police Station said that the arrested fishermen will be presented to court after they are processed.

“We have in our custody 43 Indian fishermen who were on seven boats. They have been arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Security for violating Pakistan’s territorial integrity by fishing in our waters, who then handed them over to this police station. Cases under the Foreigners Act have been registered against them after which they will be produced in court.”

Pakistani and Indian fishermen who ply the waters off the two countries’ coasts are often arrested for allegedly violating territorial waters.