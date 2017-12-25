Pakistan allows Kulbhushan’s meeting with mother, wife

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that Pakistan allowed a meeting between Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother purely on humanitarian grounds.

He was addressing a news briefing after the meeting between Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother and wife in Islamabad on Monday afternoon.

The spokesperson said that upon completion of investigation, Pakistan offered India that the wife of commander Jadhav may visit him and we received a request from India that the mother of the commander may also be permitted to meet him and an India diplomat may also accompany the ladies. He said the request was considered and the permission was granted.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said that the diplomat was present during the meeting and he could see Commander Jadhav. He said the diplomat was not allowed to speak or to listen to the conversation between Commander Jadhav and the ladies.

He said Pakistan wanted the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav to speak to the media, but the Indian side requested that they wanted to avoid the media interaction. He said that this was done in the spirit that Pakistan has nothing to hide.

Meanwhile, Commander Jadhav in his video message thanked the Pakistani Government for permitting him to meet his mother and wife and for sharing that grand gesture.

He said that he had requested the Pakistani government for the meeting. He said that Pakistani authorities treated him with dignity, honor and in a very professional manner.

The Mother and Wife of Commander Jadhav also thanked the government of Pakistan for such a kind gesture.