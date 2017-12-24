Pakistan a sovereign state, not take notices from anyone: Rabbani

-File photo

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Sunday said Pakistan is a sovereign country and it will not ‘take notices’ from any foreign country.

He said, “Pakistan does not need to take heed of any ‘notice’ from a foreign nation. We will never sacrifice on our basic rights as a sovereign country.”

Addressing three-day Speakers International Conference of six countries at a local hotel, he said US President Trump in his recently announced South Asia policy, had blamed Pakistan for the US failures in Afghanistan.

He said the United States was apparently trying to shift the blame for its defeat in Afghanistan on to Pakistan, and “it consistently refuses to recognise the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the war on terror.”

The conference – themed “The challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity” – is being held here with representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey in attendance.

Rabbai said that it seemed the US has pursued a policy of “regime change and bringing about instability in Muslim countries” particularly in the Middle East.

Describing Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem the “blunder of all blunders”, the Chairman Senate said Washington had failed to understand that it is neither supported practically, nor by history in their decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He said the United Nations General Assembly had given a befitting reply to Washington when 128 countries rejected the US move.

“What they [US] fail to recognize is that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will give rise to a new Intifada as the people of Palestine move to achieve their historic rights” he added.

He said a new coalition between US, Israel and India was in the making.”Although Pakistan believes in dialogue and friendly relations with its neighbours, until and unless India is willing to speak on equal terms, we will perhaps just be looking at the mirage of peace in the region,” he added.

He said it was unfortunate that United Nations has failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. “Time has come for Asia to make its own decisions, or else the history will never forgive us” he added.

About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) he said it had the potential to transform the economic fortunes of the region, ushering in a new era of prosperity.

He said One Belt One Road (OBOR) project will not only benefit the Pakistan but the whole region.—APP