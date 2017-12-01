Pak, Russia agree to continue efforts for peace in Afghanistan

—File Photo

SOCHI, Russia: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to continue efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Consensus to this effect was evolved at a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in the Russian city of Sochi.

They also agreed to further deepen cooperation in all fields of mutual interest including energy and defence.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan attaches priority to its relations with the Russian Federation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to forge a long term and multi-dimensional partnership between the two countries.—Radio Pakistan