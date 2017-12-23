Pak Navy fully prepared to defend coastal rim : PM Abbasi

—Photo by The News

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and committed to make the defence of our maritime borders impregnable.

He was addressing 108th Midshipmen and 17th Short Service Commission Course passing out parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday.

He said Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence but our desire for peace must not be construed as our weakness.

He said any unnatural arrangements for supremacy or hegemony in the region would neither succeed nor serve the purpose of peace and prosperity in the region.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that operation Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad are not mere operations but a determination to root out the menace of terrorism.

In his welcome address the Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Karachi highlighted role of the academy in producing skilled officers.

Our Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that total of one hundred twenty-nine officers, including officers from friendly countries were passed out on the occasion.