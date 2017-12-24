Pak, China reliable friends, strategic partners: Xi

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of greetings and best wishes to President Mamnoon Hussain on his birthday.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing conveyed this message to President Mamnoon Hussain.

The Chinese President said that Pakistan and China are reliable friends and strategic partners who stand behind each other in trying times.

He emphasized that cooperation between the two countries is increasing rapidly in all sectors which is commendable.

In his message, the Chinese President further stated that he has great expectations from Pak-China friendship and wants to work together for development and progress of both countries so that the everlasting relations between the two countries could continue to grow.

President Mamnoon Hussain thanked the Chinese President on this occasion and said that two countries will continue to cooperate with each other for the prosperity of the people. He underscored that Pak-China friendship is an example for the world.