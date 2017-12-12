Opposition stages walkout in NA over FATA reforms bill

—File photo

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly Tuesday staged a walk out from the house as the government failed to table an important bill pertaining to reforms in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

During the assembly session, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah criticised the callous attitude of the government regarding the FATA reforms bill.

The government is not serious about implementation of FATA Reforms Bill. Seventy years have passed, we must work towards solving the problems of people in FATA, Shah said.

“Our stance was very clear, if you don’t do this [table the bill] then it is an insult of the parliament. We want the parliament to be respected.”

The opposition leader further said that they will continue to stage walkout till clarification is given for delaying the matter.

After the opposition walked out, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Hamid-ul-Haq pointed out the quorum after which Speaker Ayaz Sadiq adjourned the session till Wednesday.

‘FATA reforms bill to be presented after consensus’

Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said the government wanted to present the bill in the parliament after developing consensus among all political parties.

Ahmed said matters pertaining to the FATA reforms bill and constitutional amendment for delimitation of constituencies will be sorted out through dialogue with the parties.— PPI