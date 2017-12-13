Opposition continues boycott of NA over FATA reforms bill

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The opposition continues to boycott the proceedings of the National Assembly over non-presentation of FATA reforms bill.

At the outset on Wednesday, the opposition staged walk out from the house. PPP leader Naveed Qamar said it is collective decision of the opposition parties that they will not attend the proceedings of the house until FATA reforms bill is introduced in the house.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in his remarks, said that reforms in tribal areas is undoubtedly an important matter. He said deliberations are taking place on the matter but there is a need to immediately sort out the issue.

Later, the speaker temporarily adjourned the proceedings of the house due to lack of quorum.—PPI