Opponents are afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s popularity: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that democratic leaders always ensure provision of rights to people.

She was addressing a ceremony held in connection with restoration of lease of land for 1,087 families of Hindu camp.

She said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took personal interest in ensuring ownership rights to the affected people.

Maryam Nawaz said that opponents were afraid of Sharif’s popularity and alliances were being formed and dissolved against him.

Those who could not see the faces of each other were sitting together today, she added.

She said that disqualification of Nawaz Sharif had strengthened him further, adding that Imran Khan repeatedly told lies in court.

She said that former prime minister fulfilled the promise of eliminating terrorism and overcoming electricity loadshedding and establishing a roads and motorways network in the country.— APP