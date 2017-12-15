Online blasphemy issue: If needed PM, relevant minister will be summoned:  IHC judge

—FIle Photo

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court Friday expressed the need for removing blasphemous content on social media forthwith and said, if needed, he would even summon the prime minister and relevant ministers to implement the court’s order on the issue.

During a follow-up hearing to the court’s earlier verdict wherein it had ordered a crackdown on those circulating blasphemous content on social media, the IHC judge said that non-implementation will tantamount to contempt of court.

The Special Secretary, Ministry of Interior presented the report of high level committee which had drafted legislation to stop posting blasphemous contents. He said that the draft of the legislation would be presented in the Cabinet meeting.

The court had earlier directed to implement its decision of March 31, 2017 otherwise federal ministers for information technology, religious affairs and law would be summoned by the court. The court gave last chance to the government for legislation in that regard and adjourned the hearing till next Friday.—APP