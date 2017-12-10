OIC to hold extraordinary summit, ministerial meeting on Al-Quds on Dec 13

—Photo by AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary summit in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday (December 13) to discuss the repercussions of the recognition by the United States of Al-Quds as a capital of Israel.

The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states will also hold an extraordinary meeting on the

same morning to discuss the move in a unified and coordinated manner, said a press release received here.

The meeting would discuss the developments affecting the occupied city of Al-Quds and its historical, legal and

political status.

The OIC had expressed its regret over the US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli

capital, which constituted a provocation of Muslims’ sentiments.

It rejected the decision as a violation of the political, legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem, a clear

defiance of international laws and resolutions, a departure from the international consensus on the status of

Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the requirements of peace in general.

The Muslim world body also insisted that the decision did not only threaten the Arab and Islamic identity of

Al-Quds, but also the Christian identity of the city, stressing Muslims’ eternal attachment to Al-Aqsa Mosque and

the centrality of the cause of Al-Quds to the Islamic Ummah.

The OIC reaffirmed its firm stance towards Al-Quds, considered as an integral part of the Palestinian territory

occupied in 1967. It also stressed that this illegal decision will not give legitimacy to the Israeli occupation and will

not change the reality of the city, nor its history and identity.—APP