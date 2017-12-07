No one will be allowed to sabotage peace: DG Rangers

—File Photo

KARACHI: A high-level meeting was chaired by DG Rangers Sindh Major Gen Muhammad Saeed here on Thursday to overview the law and order situation in the metropolis.

A statement issued by rangers’ spokesperson said that a high-level meeting was held in Rangers Headquarters (HQ) to review security measures in wake of recent terrorist attacks in the country.

The meeting was also attended by officials of Sindh police and rangers. The DG rangers emphasised to beefed up security in sensitive areas, government institutions, offices buildings, railway stations, airports, shopping centers and all public places. No one will be allowed to sabotage peace in Karachi, he said.

A strategy plan has been devised to counter possible terrorist threats effectively and improve coordination among the law enforcement agencies.—PPI