NGOs working beyond mandate asked to close offices: Talal

—Business Recorder

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said that International NGOs working beyond their mandate have been asked to close their offices in Pakistan.

Giving ministerial response to a matter raised by Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja, he said that such INGOs can appeal within ninety days of the issuance of the notice.

Responding to another issue, Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said that the Punjab Government has closed over two hundred fifty industries for industrial emissions causing environmental hazards.—Radio Pakistan