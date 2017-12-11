New York City police report blast near Times Square

—Photo courtesy: Yahoo

NEW YORK: An explosion rocked the area near the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan on Monday, police said.

The only person injured is a man detained in connection with the blast, police said on Twitter.

They said subway trains were ordered to bypass that bustling part of New York.

Early media reports said the blast came from a pipe bomb.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the explosion, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter.

A truck attack in lower Manhattan on Halloween killed eight people. It was the first deadly terror attack in New York since the September 11 suicide airliner attacks.—AFP