Nawaz files petition in SC to consider clubbing NAB references

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) to again consider clubbing of three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him into one.

Sharif had earlier submitted an identical petitioned in the Supreme Court but it was rejected by the SC Registrar’s office which had referred him to the relevant forum.

In the petition filed Saturday, Sharif appealed to the apex court to consider the objections raised by the registrar and create a new bench to hear the petition.

Sharif in his petition further stated that if a verdict is challenged, then the court has to restart proceedings on the matter.

The application also stated that the apex court, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, can also declare any verdict as void, hence the earlier ruling on clubbing the references could be considered as void.— APP