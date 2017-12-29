Naval chief announces shipyard in Gwadar

—Photo by Radio Pakistan

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has announced the establishment of shipyard in Gwadar.

Speaking as chief guest at Pakistan Navy’s second`PN-Industrial Seminar’ in Karachi, he said the project would commence shortly and will be completed in three to five years.

The Naval chief lauded the participation of representatives of various industries from Private Sector in the seminar.

He said the seminar will be beneficial to formulate way forward to further enhance role of private sector in support of Pakistan Navy’s technological requirements.

He said global scenario in general and regional geo-political situation in particular warrant concrete and long term policy decisions for achieving self reliance.

The Naval Chief emphasized on increase in the number of ports to cater to the future requirements and maritime challenges.